Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$19.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.90 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIRG. TheStreet upgraded Airgain from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $82.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.99. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 319,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,691.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,691.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

