Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Alarm.com worth $20,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,835,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after purchasing an additional 202,964 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,606 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,684. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.4 %

ALRM opened at $74.68 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.35.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

