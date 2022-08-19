Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded by Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Alembic Global Advisors currently has $110.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $97.73.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Albany International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Albany International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Albany International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Albany International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,738,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

