Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,502 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $58,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $240.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

