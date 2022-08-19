Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Allied Esports Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 840.67%.

Allied Esports Entertainment Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

