Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Earnings Results

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Amcor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.84 EPS.

Amcor Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at $160,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

