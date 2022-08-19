American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

American Campus Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

ACC opened at $65.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 922,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,871,000 after buying an additional 427,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

