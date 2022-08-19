American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $104.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.82.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after acquiring an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

