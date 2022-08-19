American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 10.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 35.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 68.8% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $312,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $275.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.27. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

