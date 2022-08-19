American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,632 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,817 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,166,000 after purchasing an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.14.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

