Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Americas Silver to C$1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 55.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 29,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

