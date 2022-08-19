Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.14.

AMGN stock opened at $249.70 on Monday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.29 and a 200 day moving average of $241.27.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

