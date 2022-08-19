Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 26th

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Amkor Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.55. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 348,491 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,864,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,703,000 after acquiring an additional 155,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,714,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

