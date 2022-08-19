AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AMREP Price Performance

NYSE:AXR opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.92. AMREP has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMREP Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMREP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.