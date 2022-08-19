AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Stock Price Up 6.3%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $199.00 and last traded at $192.37. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 713,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.02.

AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

