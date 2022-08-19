Amy E. Tapper Sells 750 Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Amy E. Tapper sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $13,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Imago BioSciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $644.10 million and a PE ratio of -10.72. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

Institutional Trading of Imago BioSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Imago BioSciences

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

