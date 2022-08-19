Analysts Set Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) PT at $97.00

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €88.00 ($89.80) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($77.55) to €81.00 ($82.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($107.14) to €107.00 ($109.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.5 %

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.