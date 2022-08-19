Analysts Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target at $89.80

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.80.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.65. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,202 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

