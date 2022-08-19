Analysts Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target at $89.80

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.80.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th.
Citrix Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ CTXS opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.65. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citrix Systems
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
