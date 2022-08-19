Analysts Set ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target at $255.00

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNVVY shares. Barclays cut their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.