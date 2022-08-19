Analysts Set Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Target Price at $47.30

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €56.00 ($57.14) to €54.60 ($55.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

ELMUF opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $55.20 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.