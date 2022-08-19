Analysts Set Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) PT at $39.38

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on FURCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($61.22) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($48.98) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $55.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

