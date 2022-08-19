Analysts Set GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Target Price at GBX 1,005

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,005 ($12.14).

GBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Insider Activity at GB Group

In other news, insider Chris Clark sold 87,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.23), for a total value of £379,957.50 ($459,107.66). In other news, insider Chris Clark sold 87,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.23), for a total value of £379,957.50 ($459,107.66). Also, insider David A. Rasche acquired 11,940 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,551 ($59,873.13).

GB Group Trading Down 1.4 %

GB Group Increases Dividend

GB Group stock opened at GBX 472.40 ($5.71) on Tuesday. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 383 ($4.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 976 ($11.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,748.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 461.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 529.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a GBX 3.81 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. GB Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

GB Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

See Also

