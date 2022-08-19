Andrew Bosworth Sells 11,718 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Bosworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $174.66 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.98 and a 200 day moving average of $178.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $163,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after purchasing an additional 282,953 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

