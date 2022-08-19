Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.53. Approximately 49,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,092,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 184,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 387,001 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.