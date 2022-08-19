Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 2.4%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.53. Approximately 49,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,092,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AR. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 3.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

