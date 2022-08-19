Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,424,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON opened at $302.57 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

