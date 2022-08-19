Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Lowered to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AIRC opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,734,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,367,000 after purchasing an additional 148,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,473,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 149,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

