Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $108.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,842,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,549 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

