Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.35.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

