AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1,651.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $111.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $136.23. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,529,567. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

