Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 143,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Aptorum Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APM opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Aptorum Group has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.94.
About Aptorum Group
