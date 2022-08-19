Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 169.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

