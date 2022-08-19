argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $372.95

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $372.95, but opened at $382.78. argenx shares last traded at $381.94, with a volume of 609 shares.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.
