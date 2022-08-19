Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Given a C$7.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$7.25 price target on Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals Price Performance

AMC opened at C$4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$540.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.36. Arizona Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.98.

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arizona Metals will post -0.1912473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

