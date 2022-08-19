Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $118.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARKAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arkema from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Arkema from €103.00 ($105.10) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Arkema from €145.00 ($147.96) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $90.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. Arkema has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.14.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.