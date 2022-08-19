Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $115.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.57. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.33 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.