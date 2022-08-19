ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) CFO Purchases $18,490.00 in Stock

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $18,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,881.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BANX stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $141.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02.

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 41,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

