Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 8.4% After Insider Selling

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $48.06. 2,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 398,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

Specifically, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARVN. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.47.

Arvinas Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.88.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 22.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Arvinas by 9.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.