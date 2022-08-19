Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.
