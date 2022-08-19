Ascent Group LLC Buys New Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 236,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,209 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Several brokerages have commented on A. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.18.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of A stock opened at $139.97 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

