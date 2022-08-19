Ascent Group LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $229.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.