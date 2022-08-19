Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 349,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.