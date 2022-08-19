Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,501,900 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 9,144,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,965,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Asia Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
