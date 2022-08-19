Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,501,900 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 9,144,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,965,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Asia Broadband Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Asia Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

