ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in ASML by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $561.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

