Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 4.5 %

AZPN stock opened at $226.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $229.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

