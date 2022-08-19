AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 319,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $31,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,389,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,995 shares of company stock worth $159,076. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

AMK stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

