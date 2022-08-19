ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 435,728 shares.The stock last traded at $2.80 and had previously closed at $2.89.

ATRenew Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $348.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

About ATRenew

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the second quarter worth $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ATRenew by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

