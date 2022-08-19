ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 435,728 shares.The stock last traded at $2.80 and had previously closed at $2.89.
ATRenew Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $348.07 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Featured Stories
