AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,713,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,286,000 after purchasing an additional 544,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,814 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 199,788 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

AtriCure Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.20.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

