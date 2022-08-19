Aurora Energy Metals Limited (ASX:1AE) Insider Acquires A$12,470.14 in Stock

Aurora Energy Metals Limited (ASX:1AE – Get Rating) insider Greg Cochran acquired 54,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$12,470.14 ($8,720.38).

Greg Cochran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Greg Cochran purchased 90,000 shares of Aurora Energy Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,750.00 ($17,307.69).

Aurora Energy Metals Limited operates as an exploration company. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% legal and beneficial interest in the Aurora Energy Metals Project comprising 207 granted mining claims in southeast Oregon, the United States. Aurora Energy Metals Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

