Aurora Energy Metals Limited (ASX:1AE) Insider Acquires A$12,470.14 in Stock

Aurora Energy Metals Limited (ASX:1AE – Get Rating) insider Greg Cochran acquired 54,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$12,470.14 ($8,720.38).
Greg Cochran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Greg Cochran purchased 90,000 shares of Aurora Energy Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,750.00 ($17,307.69).
Aurora Energy Metals Stock Performance
Aurora Energy Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.