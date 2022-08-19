AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives $46.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

Several research firms recently commented on AOCIF. National Bank Financial cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

